Friday night's game between the Nationals and Phillies was postponed and Syndergaard will start Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He will get an extra day of rest due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Saturday will be Syndergaard's final start of the regular season. He has a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 18.1 innings over four appearances this month.