Syndergaard will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Monday.

He has thrown 5.1 innings across three appearances this postseason, with his three innings Oct. 15 against Atlanta representing his postseason high. Syndergaard has given up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over that span. He is pitching opposite Lance McCullers and will presumably turn the ball over to the bullpen after one turn through the order, if not earlier.