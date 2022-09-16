Syndergaard (9-10) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.

Syndergaard allowed a pair of home runs, with the primary damage coming on a three-run shot by Bryan De La Cruz in the fourth inning. He was fairly uninspiring otherwise, inducing only four swinging strikes on 82 total pitches. Syndergaard has now allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, and he has a 6.14 ERA with a 13:3 K:BB across 22 frames in that span. Overall, he owns a 4.18 ERA in 127 innings on the season.