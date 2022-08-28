Syndergaard (3-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

After getting off to a rough start in the first inning on a few base hits, Syndergaard settled in before giving up a run on a triple and sacrifice bunt in the fourth. The Pirates then tagged Thor for three runs on four hits to chase him in the sixth inning. The nine hits allowed were his second highest total of the season and helped push his WHIP up to 1.26. He lines up to take on the Giants in San Francisco in his next start.