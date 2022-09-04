Syndergaard did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a 5-4 loss against the Giants. He struck out three.

His own throwing error resulted in the Giants' first run in the first inning and Joc Pederson added an extra run to his ledger after Syndergaard exited the game in the fifth. Syndergaard was lifted after 75 pitches -- his lowest total so far in six starts for the Phillies. The right-hander has lost a lot of his dominance, but he's taken the ball 21 times between the Angels and the Phillies this season and posted respectable results (4.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) after nearly two full years away due to injury.