Syndergaard will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Syndergaard last pitched Sept. 21 and fired two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but he'll briefly return to the rotation for Friday's twin bill. The right-hander struggled in his last four starts prior to the move to the bullpen with a 6.14 ERA across 22 innings.