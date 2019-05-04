Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Activated from injured list
Herrera (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Reports from earlier in the week suggested Sunday as a target return date, but Herrera will wind up beating that timeline by a day. His return should push Andrew McCutchen back to left field and Nick Williams to the bench. Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to clear space for Herrera on the roster.
