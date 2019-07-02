Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Administrative leave extended
The Phillies extended Herrera's administrative leave through July 5, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Herrera was initially slated to appear in court June 17 after being arrested in May on a domestic-violence charge, but his attorney waived the initial arraignment. The outfielder is now scheduled to appear in front of a municipal judge Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean his legal situation will be resolved by then. The Phillies will likely continue to extend Herrera's administrative leave until the court formally rules on the matter, after which Major League Baseball will presumably determine whether the 27-year-old's actions warrant a suspension.
