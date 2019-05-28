Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Arrested for domestic violence

Herrera was arrested and charged with domestic violence Monday after an incident involving his girlfriend, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Herrera's punishment from the league has not yet been announced, but he's likely to be at minimum placed on the restricted list while the league conducts an investigation, with a longer suspension possible depending on the results of that investigation. Scott Kingery, who has already been eating into his playing time in center field, is likely to take over on an everyday basis when Herrera's punishment arrives.