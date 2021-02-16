Herrera will be with the Phillies for spring training but will be part of a mini-camp of minor leaguers rather than a non-roster invitee.

Herrera has been out of favor since his arrest for domestic violence back in May of 2019. He missed the remainder of that season while serving a suspension and then was excluded from Philadelphia's player pool in 2020. While he remains part of the Phillies' organization and has shown more in the past than the team's other options in center field (Roman Quinn, Adam Haseley, Scott Kingery and Mickey Moniak), he doesn't appear particularly close to returning to the big leagues.