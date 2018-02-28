Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Back in action Wednesday

Herrera (shoulder) is batting third out of the DH spot for Wednesday's Grapefruit League matchup with Toronto, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Herrera has been dealing with a sore right shoulder in recent days but will return to the lineup for the final February outing of the spring. Though this is obviously a good sign, Herrera has yet to play the field in any spring games, which remains a necessary development before he can be deemed fully healthy.

