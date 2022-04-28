Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado.
Herrera hit leadoff and homered in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the second. It was the second consecutive game where the center fielder hit a home run. Having previously hit ninth in each of his three starts, Wednesday was the first time this season that the center fielder hit leadoff. Since his return from the injured list, all of Herrera's starts have come against right-handed starting pitchers.
