Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Benched against another lefty

Herrera remains on the bench Wednesday against lefty Cole Hamels and the Cubs.

There's no doubt at this point that Herrera is platooning with Scott Kingery in center field. Kingery's 1.082 OPS on the season (in a small sample of just 44 plate appearances) means it's easier to see Herrera losing more time rather than getting back to a true starting role. The Phillies face a third straight lefty in Jon Lester on Thursday, so Herrera may be stuck on the bench again.

