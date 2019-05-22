Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Benched against another lefty
Herrera remains on the bench Wednesday against lefty Cole Hamels and the Cubs.
There's no doubt at this point that Herrera is platooning with Scott Kingery in center field. Kingery's 1.082 OPS on the season (in a small sample of just 44 plate appearances) means it's easier to see Herrera losing more time rather than getting back to a true starting role. The Phillies face a third straight lefty in Jon Lester on Thursday, so Herrera may be stuck on the bench again.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Platoon setup continues•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Knocks in two•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not starting first game back•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Activated from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...