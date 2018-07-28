Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Blasts 19th home run
Herrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday in the loss to Cincinnati.
Herrera delivered a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Phillies a one-run lead, though they'd ultimately fall, 6-4. He's batting just .238 with five homers and 12 RBI through 21 games in July, despite an impressive .275 average through 100 games this season, so he'll look to turn it around at the dish next month.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 17th homer•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Situated on bench for Game 2•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Delivers four RBI•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes deep to hitless streak•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leaves yard for fifth straight game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...