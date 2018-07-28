Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Blasts 19th home run

Herrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday in the loss to Cincinnati.

Herrera delivered a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Phillies a one-run lead, though they'd ultimately fall, 6-4. He's batting just .238 with five homers and 12 RBI through 21 games in July, despite an impressive .275 average through 100 games this season, so he'll look to turn it around at the dish next month.

