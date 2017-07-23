Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Collects four hits Saturday

Herrera went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and three runs Saturday against the Brewers.

As part of his big offensive evening, Herrera connected on his ninth home run of the season to account for the only run the Phillies were able to score off Brewers starter Brent Suter. Despite his huge game, his overall .270/.312/.437 slash line hasn't been very useful in most fantasy leagues.