Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Collects four hits Saturday
Herrera went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and three runs Saturday against the Brewers.
As part of his big offensive evening, Herrera connected on his ninth home run of the season to account for the only run the Phillies were able to score off Brewers starter Brent Suter. Despite his huge game, his overall .270/.312/.437 slash line hasn't been very useful in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...