Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Continues strong series

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples, a run and an RBI Wednesday in Atlanta.

Herrera came in with just one triple this season, as his speed has dropped off considerably after last year's six-triple, 25-steal campaign. The 25-year-old outfielder has compensated for that decline with a rise in power, mashing a career-best 49 extra-base hits already en route to a .466 slugging percentage.