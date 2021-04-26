Herrera's Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer by the Phillies on Monday.

Herrera failed to win an Opening Day roster spot following a mediocre spring, as the fact that he'd lost his 40-man roster spot following his 2019 domestic violence suspension made him difficult to add to the roster unless he forced the Phillies' hand. They'll turn to him now in an expected everyday role after getting next to nothing from their other center fielders. Adam Haseley (personal) owns a .429 OPS, while Roman Quinn's sits at .334 and Mickey Moniak (who was optioned in a corresponding move) owns a .454 mark. If Herrera can get back to his form from his first two seasons, in which he posted a 110 wRC+, he'll be a big help to the Phillies, but that's not necessarily who he is any more. Since the start of the 2017 season, he owns a wRC+ of 94.