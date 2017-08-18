Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Could be headed to DL

Manager Pete Mackanin said the Phillies are considering putting Herrera (hamstring) on the disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera missed his third straight game Thursday and said he continues to feel soreness in his left hamstring. The Phillies added Pedro Florimon to their roster Thursday to give the team an additional bench bat. Nick Williams will likely see most of the playing time in center field while Herrera is sidelined.