Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Could return Sunday
Herrera (hamstring) could be activated from the injured list Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera gave his timeline as five-to-seven days on Tuesday, and manager Gabe Kapler confirmed as much Wednesday, placing the outfielder's estimated return date at the front end of that range. He should resume an everyday role in center field once healthy, pushing Andrew McCutchen back to left and Nick Williams to the bench.
