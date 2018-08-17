Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Day off Friday

Herrera is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.

Herrera will retreat to the bench as Roman Quinn draws a start in center field in his stead. Since the beginning of August, Herrera is hitting just .190/.209/.238 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

