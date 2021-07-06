Herrera isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera blasted a three-run homer in Monday's series opener against the Cubs, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Although the outfielder isn't hurt, manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that the 29-year-old could be out of the lineup for "a couple days" to give him a chance to reset, Breen reports. Travis Jankowski will start in center field and bat eighth.
