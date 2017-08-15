Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Dealing with hamstring issue

Herrera is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres due to a hamstring injury, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up, as Herrera was able to play the entire game Monday, but he'll get the day to rest and recover. it's unclear if he'll require a disabled list stint at this point, though more should be known as he is further evaluated in the coming days. Nick Williams is starting in his place in center field, with Hyun Soo Kim manning right field.