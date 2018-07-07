Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Delivers four RBI
Herrera went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 17-5 drubbing of the Pirates.
Herrera slugged a homer in the third to give the Phillies a 5-1 lead, and they never looked back. Herrera has been putting together a monster year, as he's already surpassed his season-high in home runs, and he's on pace to set a season-high in RBI with nearly half of the year to go.
