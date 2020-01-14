Play

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Designated for assignment

Herrera was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Herrera missed most of the 2019 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy. This transaction is likely related to that incident; while Herrera was quite poor (.222/.288/.341) when available last season, he's a career .276/.333/.423 hitter who is still owed $19.5 million by the club. Whether or not he's claimed by another team will depend in part on other clubs' willingness to take on a player with that sort of baggage. The Phillies were happy to move on despite the financial commitment and will give his spot on the 40-man roster to Nick Martini, claimed off waivers from the Reds in a corresponding move.

