Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
Herrera left practice early Wednesday with what manager Gabe Kapler called a "slight left hamstring strain," Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
That initial diagnosis doesn't make it sound like Herrera will miss too much time, but the team will continue to monitor the issue. The outfielder had apparently had some issues with the muscle a few weeks prior and had an MRI at the time, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, but the Phillies evidently weren't too concerned at that point as he was able to start spring training without limitations. Herrera is battling Roman Quinn for the Phillies' starting center field spot and could lose playing time early if he doesn't have enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
