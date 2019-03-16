Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Enters lineup as DH

Herrera (hamstring) will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and will bat second Saturday in the team's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Herrera will be making his debut in the Phillies' spring lineup after the left hamstring strain kept him out of commission for approximately three weeks. The 27-year-old was able to get in some at-bats in a minor-league game Wednesday and will test himself against higher-level competition Saturday, but it's uncertain when the Phillies will clear him for his usual duties in the outfield. He should still be treated as day to day, but as long as he gets a start in the outfield before spring training draws to a close and picks up sufficient at-bats, Herrera will be in little danger of missing Opening Day.