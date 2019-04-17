Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Exits with cramp

Herrera exited Wednesday's game against the Mets due to a cramp in his right hamstring, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies don't seem overly concerned about the issue at the moment, though they will certainly monitor Herrera carefully in the coming days. The outfielder was 1-for-2 prior to exiting. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

