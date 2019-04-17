Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Exits with leg injury
Herrera exited Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Aaron Altherr will fill in for him in center field for the remainder or Wednesday's contest, but if Herrera is forced to head to the injured list, Roman Quinn (oblique) would likely be activated from his rehab assignment to start most games in center field.
