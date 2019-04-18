Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Expects IL stint to be brief

Herrera (hamstring) said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Herrera landed on the injured list Thursday with a hamstring injury, and he'll be eligible to return April 28 should he ultimately prove ready. In the meantime, Roman Quinn -- who is starting in his place Thursday -- Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr are all candidates to see time in the outfield while Herrera is on the shelf.