Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Finished with suspension

Herrera was activated from the restricted list Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Herrera had been out since mid-May due to a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy. The Phillies may look to move on from their former starting center fielder this offseason due to both his actions and his .222/.288/.341 line prior to the incident.

