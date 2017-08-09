Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Flashes power, speed Tuesday
Herrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Braves.
He's now put together a tidy 11-game hitting streak, slashing .372/.413/.628 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs during that stretch. The steals were Herrera's first since June 21, however, and were his first stolen-base attempts since June 24 -- there was no indication he was nursing any kind of lower-body injury during that time, making it a curious lapse for a 25-year-old player who swiped 25 bags last year.
