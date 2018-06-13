Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets rare day off
Herrera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Herrera will sit for just the second time in the team's last 43 games. He has just six hits in his last 51 at-bats, but due to a hot start, his overall line is still a solid .283/.345/.429. Aaron Altherr will handle center field in his place.
