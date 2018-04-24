Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets rare day off

Herrera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Herrera had started 16 straight games after sitting twice in the opening five. His hot start (.329/.369/.456) is giving him one of the few true everyday roles in the Phillies' lineup, but he'll still get the occasional day off. He sits Tuesday as the Phillies face a tough lefty in Robbie Ray, with Aaron Altherr playing center field in his place.

