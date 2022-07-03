Herrera will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Herrera had seen his playing time take a hit of late, but he'll be rewarded with a second straight start after going 3-for-5 with two runs in Saturday's 7-6 loss. Though Herrera and Mickey Moniak hold the platoon advantage over the righty-hitting Matt Vierling, the Phillies could be tempted to give Vierling a look as a full-time player in the outfield, given the lack of recent production from the two left-handed hitters. Before the three-hit effort, Herrera went 2-for-33 over his previous 10 games.