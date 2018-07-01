Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes deep to break slump
Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Phillies' win over the Nationals.
Herrera sent his 14th big fly into the right field bleachers off a Jeremy Hellickson sinker during the third inning. He had gone hitless in his previous five starts, so this was a fine way to break out of that slide. Herrera now boasts a .286/.340/.481 slash with 14 homers, 46 RBI and 42 runs across 336 plate appearances in 2018.
