Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes deep to hitless streak

Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Phillies' win over the Nationals.

Herrera sent his 14th big fly into the off a Jeremy Hellickson sinker during the third inning. He had gone hitless in his previous five starts, so this was a fine way to break out of that slide. Herrera is slashing .286/.340/.481 with 14 homers, 46 RBI and 42 runs across 336 plate appearances.