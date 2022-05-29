Herrera went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Mets.
The hitless night followed a relatively productive three-game stretch for Herrera, who had gone 6-for-11 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and two runs over that stretch. He'll be back in the lineup as the Phillies' No. 8 hitter for Sunday's series finale, but his status atop the depth chart in center field could be in jeopardy once Mickey Moniak (hand) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits again vs. lefty•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat Monday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Steals first base of season•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Platoon role continues•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench versus lefty•