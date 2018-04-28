Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes yard twice Friday
Herrera went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Braves.
It was the first multi-homer game of Herrera's career, giving him three long balls on the season. He's now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with all three of his home runs and 10 of his 13 RBI, boosting his slash line to .348/.392/.528.
