Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hampered by apparent leg injury

Herrera left Wednesday's workouts after appearing to tweak something in his left leg, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The injury was apparently incurred when the outfielder rounded second base earlier in the day. It's unclear exactly what the injury is or how severe it is, but more will likely be known once team doctors are able to examine him further. This is pretty bad timing for Herrera, as he is in the midst of an open competition for playing time in center and right field this spring. As things stand now, he appears to be day-to-day with his status for Friday's Grapefruit League opener in question.