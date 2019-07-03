Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Has charges dropped
Herrera is no longer facing assault charges stemming from his May 17 arrest in New Jersey after his girlfriend declined to press charges during a court appearance Wednesday in Atlantic City, Amy S. Rosenberg of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though he'll have the domestic-violence charge expunged from his record, Herrera will remain on administrative leave with the Phillies through Friday before the organization provides an update on his roster status. Even if Herrera is reinstated this weekend, he's uncertain to receive immediate clearance to play, as Major League Baseball could still issue a suspension for the outfielder as it continues to hold its own investigation into the May incident. Rosenberg notes that the Phillies aren't privy to the details of MLB's investigation, but general manager Matt Klentak suggested the organization was waiting for Herrera's court appearance to take place before issue its own ruling.
