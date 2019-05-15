Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench

Herrera will sit Wednesday against the Brewers.

Herrera has sat against both lefties the Phillies have faced since he returned from the injured list in early May, including Gio Gonzalez on Wednesday, but he hadn't had an off day in 11 days, so there's no guarantee that he's stuck in a platoon role. Phil Gosselin starts in left in his absence.

