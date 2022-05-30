Herrera will sit Monday against the Giants.
Herrera has seven hits in his last five games, dragging his wRC+ up from 95 to 117. Whether or not that's enough to retain some portion of a starting role in center field and hold off Mickey Moniak, who returned from a hand injury to start in center field Monday, is not yet clear.
