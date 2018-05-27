Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench Sunday
Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Manager Gabe Kapler will give Herrera his first day off since April 24, with the absence most likely maintenance-related but perhaps due in small part to lefty J.A. Happ being on the mound for Toronto. Herrera looked as though he might be at risk of ceding more starts this season with the likes of Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams all making compelling cases for full-time roles, but Herrera has instead outproduced all of them. He enters play Sunday with a .333/.398/.522 batting line across 201 plate appearances, all of which are easily career-best marks.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Mashes home run against Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swats sixth homer Friday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits two home runs•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On-base streak still going•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....