Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench Sunday

Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Manager Gabe Kapler will give Herrera his first day off since April 24, with the absence most likely maintenance-related but perhaps due in small part to lefty J.A. Happ being on the mound for Toronto. Herrera looked as though he might be at risk of ceding more starts this season with the likes of Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams all making compelling cases for full-time roles, but Herrera has instead outproduced all of them. He enters play Sunday with a .333/.398/.522 batting line across 201 plate appearances, all of which are easily career-best marks.