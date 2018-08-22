Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench

Herrera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Herrera is hitting just .229/.295/.354 since the All-Star break (25 games), so he'll give way to Roman Quinn in center field as he retreats to the bench to clear his head.

