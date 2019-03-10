Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held out again Sunday
Herrera (hamstring/illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Herrera will miss another day of action while he continues to recover from his various health issues. There is a chance he could play Monday, but with a team off day Tuesday, it would hardly be surprising if he does not play until Wednesday at the earliest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...