Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held out again Sunday

Herrera (hamstring/illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Herrera will miss another day of action while he continues to recover from his various health issues. There is a chance he could play Monday, but with a team off day Tuesday, it would hardly be surprising if he does not play until Wednesday at the earliest.

More News
Our Latest Stories