Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held up by shoulder soreness

Herrera is dealing with a sore right shoulder, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This explains why Herrera has appeared in just one spring game so far, serving as the designated hitter. Manager Gabe Kapler described the issue as "natural muscle soreness" stemming from Herrera's throwing program, going on to say that he has zero concern about the ailment. Herrera threw from the outfield to the bases Monday and said he hopes to return to Grapefruit League action soon.