Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held up by shoulder soreness
Herrera is dealing with a sore right shoulder, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
This explains why Herrera has appeared in just one spring game so far, serving as the designated hitter. Manager Gabe Kapler described the issue as "natural muscle soreness" stemming from Herrera's throwing program, going on to say that he has zero concern about the ailment. Herrera threw from the outfield to the bases Monday and said he hopes to return to Grapefruit League action soon.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 40th double•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives Sunday off•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scheduled day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in starting lineup Monday•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...