Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 17th homer

Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.

Herrera took Luis Perdomo deep in the fourth inning to record his 17th home run of the season. While he has already set a career-best home run total, he entered Sunday's action with only a .375 slugging percentage in the last 30 days. Despite that dip, he should still continue to rack up plenty of counting stats moving forward as he consistently bats third in the Phillies' lineup.

