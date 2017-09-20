Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 40th double

Herrera went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Herrera was stranded on third base after leading off the fourth inning with a double, but was able to drive in a run with a bases-loaded walk before coming around to score on a Rhys Hoskins double in the seventh. While he's still two home runs short of last season's 15, Herrera now has 40 doubles in 127 games after producing only 21 in 159 games last year.