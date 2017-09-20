Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 40th double
Herrera went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.
Herrera was stranded on third base after leading off the fourth inning with a double, but was able to drive in a run with a bases-loaded walk before coming around to score on a Rhys Hoskins double in the seventh. While he's still two home runs short of last season's 15, Herrera now has 40 doubles in 127 games after producing only 21 in 159 games last year.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives Sunday off•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scheduled day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in starting lineup Monday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets activated from DL•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Rehab stint on tap•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...