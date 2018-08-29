Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits solo shot

Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

Herrera opened the scoring with a one-out shot off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning. The blast was Herrera's 21st of the year, already six more than his previous career high. The added pop has helped make up for career lows in steals (5) and batting average (.268).

