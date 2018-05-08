Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits two home runs
Herrera went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Monday's blowout win over the Giants.
The homers were Herrera's fourth and fifth of the season. He opened the scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning off of Jeff Samardzija. He then hit a two-run blast in the sixth against D.J. Snelten. For the season, the center fielder is now hitting .341/.401/.537.
